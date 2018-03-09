JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Franklin India Savings Plus - Inst (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.38 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Certificate of Deposits 21.64
Commercial Paper 33.22
Corporate Debts 38.72
Govt. Securities 1.23
Net CA & Others 5.19
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Wadhawan Global 27.24 6.57
LIC Housing Fin. 23.00 5.55
Reliance Jio 20.06 4.84
S I D B I 15.07 3.63
CEAT 14.97 3.61
ATC Telecom 14.01 3.38
Tata Power Rene. 10.01 2.41
Bajaj Fin. 5.85 1.41
MRF 5.31 1.28
LIC Housing Fin. 5.20 1.25
ONGC Mangalore 5.02 1.21
Kotak Mahindra P 4.96 1.20
Volkswagen Fin. 3.01 0.73
Power Grid Corpn 2.04 0.49
LIC Housing Fin. 1.69 0.41
H U D C O 1.58 0.38
Bajaj Fin. 1.37 0.33
LIC Housing Fin. 0.10 0.02
N A B A R D 0.10 0.02

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00