Franklin India Savings Plus - Inst (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.38
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Wadhawan Global
|27.24
|6.57
|LIC Housing Fin.
|23.00
|5.55
|Reliance Jio
|20.06
|4.84
|S I D B I
|15.07
|3.63
|CEAT
|14.97
|3.61
|ATC Telecom
|14.01
|3.38
|Tata Power Rene.
|10.01
|2.41
|Bajaj Fin.
|5.85
|1.41
|MRF
|5.31
|1.28
|LIC Housing Fin.
|5.20
|1.25
|ONGC Mangalore
|5.02
|1.21
|Kotak Mahindra P
|4.96
|1.20
|Volkswagen Fin.
|3.01
|0.73
|Power Grid Corpn
|2.04
|0.49
|LIC Housing Fin.
|1.69
|0.41
|H U D C O
|1.58
|0.38
|Bajaj Fin.
|1.37
|0.33
|LIC Housing Fin.
|0.10
|0.02
|N A B A R D
|0.10
|0.02
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
