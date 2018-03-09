JUST IN
IDFC Premier Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 90.99 -0.15
(-0.16%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 96.78
Foreign Equity 2.06
Net CA & Others 1.16
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Va Tech Wabag Engineering 2,999,320 183.02 3.09 -18.19
P & G Hygiene Personal Care - Multinational 92,000 85.30 1.44 -1.5
Mcleod Russel Tea 1,457,412 24.83 0.42 -25.4
Tube Investments Cycles And Accessories 900,000 24.05 0.41 0.41
SBI Life Insuran Finance & Investments 281,405 18.59 0.31 0.07
Praxis Home Trading 69,998 1.99 0.03
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 2.12
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.24
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.88
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.13
Banks - Private Sector 8.28
Bearings 3.03
Cement - North India 2.48
Chemicals 4.58

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Company Name
3M India 3.33
Ambuja Cem. 2.48
APL Apollo 3.32
Apollo Tyres 1.13
Ashok Leyland 1.24
Asian Paints 2.81
Aurobindo Pharma 0.87
Bajaj Fin. 1.10