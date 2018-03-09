IDFC Premier Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|90.99
|-0.15
(-0.16%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Va Tech Wabag
|Engineering
|2,999,320
|183.02
|3.09
|-18.19
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Care - Multinational
|92,000
|85.30
|1.44
|-1.5
|Mcleod Russel
|Tea
|1,457,412
|24.83
|0.42
|-25.4
|Tube Investments
|Cycles And Accessories
|900,000
|24.05
|0.41
|0.41
|SBI Life Insuran
|Finance & Investments
|281,405
|18.59
|0.31
|0.07
|Praxis Home
|Trading
|69,998
|1.99
|0.03
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
