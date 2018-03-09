Sahara Wealth Plus - Variable Pricing (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Sahara Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|38.04
|0.13
(0.34%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Mold-Tek Pack.
|Plastics Products
|13,875
|0.47
|4.54
|-0.5
|Britannia Inds.
|Food - Processing - MNC
|865
|0.43
|4.17
|0.27
|Kansai Nerolac
|Paints / Varnishes
|8,375
|0.41
|3.97
|-1.57
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers
|1,300
|0.39
|3.79
|-6.58
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|3,350
|0.37
|3.53
|9.99
|Atul
|Dyes And Pigments
|1,250
|0.34
|3.24
|5.1
Sector Allocation
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
