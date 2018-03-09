Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund (Div-M) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.77
|0.01
(0.09%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Indiabulls Hous.
|Finance - Housing
|3,182,000
|442.60
|3.03
|1.77
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|5,673,800
|329.02
|2.25
|-1.6
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|6,641,900
|292.14
|2.00
|-19.7
|Titan Company
|Diamond Cutting / Jewellery
|3,168,000
|275.47
|1.89
|0.89
|Vedanta
|Mining / Minerals / Metals
|5,838,000
|198.70
|1.36
|8.14
|Bajaj Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|1,089,500
|182.80
|1.25
|-1.86
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|H D F C
|234.27
|1.61
|Indiabulls Hous.
|199.46
|1.37
|Kotak Mahindra P
|196.90
|1.35
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|99.93
|0.68
|Kotak Mahindra P
|65.04
|0.45
|H D F C
|49.96
|0.34
|H D F C
|49.90
|0.34
|Kotak Mahindra P
|49.88
|0.34
|Kotak Mahindra P
|44.96
|0.31
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|