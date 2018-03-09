JUST IN
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund (Div-M) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.77 0.01
(0.09%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.26
Commercial Paper 1.34
Corporate Debts 6.79
Equity 55.16
Fixed Deposits 15.13
Indian Mutual Funds 18.60
Net CA & Others 57.29
ZCB 0.80
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Indiabulls Hous. Finance - Housing 3,182,000 442.60 3.03 1.77
Sun Pharma.Inds. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 5,673,800 329.02 2.25 -1.6
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 6,641,900 292.14 2.00 -19.7
Titan Company Diamond Cutting / Jewellery 3,168,000 275.47 1.89 0.89
Vedanta Mining / Minerals / Metals 5,838,000 198.70 1.36 8.14
Bajaj Fin. Finance & Investments 1,089,500 182.80 1.25 -1.86
› More
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
H D F C 234.27 1.61
Indiabulls Hous. 199.46 1.37
Kotak Mahindra P 196.90 1.35
M & M Fin. Serv. 99.93 0.68
Kotak Mahindra P 65.04 0.45
H D F C 49.96 0.34
H D F C 49.90 0.34
Kotak Mahindra P 49.88 0.34
Kotak Mahindra P 44.96 0.31

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.63
Auto Ancillaries 0.81
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.16
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.28
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.98
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.04
Automobiles - Tractors 0.04
Banks - Private Sector 2.85

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
ACC 0.01
Adani Enterp. 0.02
Adani Ports 0.18
Adani Power 0.27
Ajanta Pharma 0.18
Allahabad Bank 0.07
Amara Raja Batt. 0.22
Andhra Bank 0.07