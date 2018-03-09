JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Canara Robeco Infrastructure (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 48.69 -0.37
(-0.75%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.82
Equity 96.22
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Container Corpn. Miscellaneous 103,671 13.52 9.18 -4.4
Transport Corp. Miscellaneous 252,635 6.93 4.71 -12.13
TCI Express Couriers 81,301 4.16 2.83 -16.95
Blue Dart Exp. Couriers 6,258 2.68 1.82 -10
UltraTech Cem. Cement - North India 23,000 9.56 6.49 -1.14
Grasim Inds Textiles - Manmade 67,350 7.76 5.27 -0.96
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Castings & Forgings 1.07
Cement - North India 6.49
Cement - South India 2.58
Construction 13.57
Couriers 4.65
Electric Equipment 1.08
Engineering 7.95
Engineering - Turnkey Services 6.19

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Ahluwalia Contr. 2.51
Ashoka Buildcon 5.25
B P C L 5.73
Bharat Forge 1.07
Blue Dart Exp. 1.82
Container Corpn. 9.18
Grasim Inds 5.27
I O C L 6.97