Canara Robeco Infrastructure (D) - Scheme Profile

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name Castings & Forgings 1.07 Cement - North India 6.49 Cement - South India 2.58 Construction 13.57 Couriers 4.65 Electric Equipment 1.08 Engineering 7.95 Engineering - Turnkey Services 6.19