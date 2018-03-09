Canara Robeco Infrastructure (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|28.00
|-0.22
(-0.78%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Container Corpn.
|Miscellaneous
|103,671
|13.52
|9.18
|-4.4
|Transport Corp.
|Miscellaneous
|252,635
|6.93
|4.71
|-12.13
|TCI Express
|Couriers
|81,301
|4.16
|2.83
|-16.95
|Blue Dart Exp.
|Couriers
|6,258
|2.68
|1.82
|-10
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement - North India
|23,000
|9.56
|6.49
|-1.14
|Grasim Inds
|Textiles - Manmade
|67,350
|7.76
|5.27
|-0.96
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|