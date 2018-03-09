JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Principal Large Cap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 58.69 -0.18
(-0.31%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.46
Derivatives - Stock Future 0.53
Equity 97.41
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 97,268 18.33 5.92 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 508,908 15.94 5.15 -2.18
Reliance Inds. Refineries 152,446 14.55 4.70 1.56
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 15,964 14.13 4.56 -3.63
H D F C Finance - Housing 74,227 13.43 4.33 8.44
ITC Cigarettes 459,000 12.17 3.93 3.23
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.92
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.90
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.51
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.56
Banks - Private Sector 20.31
Banks - Public Sector 3.05
Cement - North India 4.18
Chemicals 1.26

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Abbott India 1.45
Apollo Tyres 1.20
Asian Paints 1.33
Aurobindo Pharma 1.01
Axis Bank 0.95
B P C L 1.03
Bajaj Finserv 0.88
BEML Ltd 0.75