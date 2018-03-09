Principal Large Cap Fund (Div-H) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|24.98
|-0.08
(-0.32%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|97,268
|18.33
|5.92
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|508,908
|15.94
|5.15
|-2.18
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|152,446
|14.55
|4.70
|1.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|15,964
|14.13
|4.56
|-3.63
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|74,227
|13.43
|4.33
|8.44
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|459,000
|12.17
|3.93
|3.23
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|