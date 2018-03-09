JUST IN
L&T Tax Saver Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 37.33 -0.13
(-0.35%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.91
Equity 99.40
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2,175 2.12 6.56 -3.63
K E C Intl. Transmisson Line Towers / Equipment 37,100 1.42 4.41 16.24
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 11,070 1.39 4.32 8.9
Sundram Fasten. Fasteners 22,000 1.29 3.99 14.15
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 36,685 1.15 3.57 -2.18
Vesuvius India Refractories / Intermediates 8,200 1.15 3.55 1.18
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 1.86
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 6.56
Banks - Private Sector 14.56
Banks - Public Sector 2.77
Cement - North India 1.74
Cement Products 0.88
Chemicals 6.73
Cigarettes 2.03

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Akzo Nobel 1.76
Ashoka Buildcon 2.54
Axis Bank 1.49
Bayer Crop Sci. 2.40
Berger Paints 1.43
Bharat Electron 1.17
Bharti Airtel 1.56
Birla Corpn. 1.74