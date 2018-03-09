L&T Tax Saver Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|37.33
|-0.13
(-0.35%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|2,175
|2.12
|6.56
|-3.63
|K E C Intl.
|Transmisson Line Towers / Equipment
|37,100
|1.42
|4.41
|16.24
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|11,070
|1.39
|4.32
|8.9
|Sundram Fasten.
|Fasteners
|22,000
|1.29
|3.99
|14.15
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|36,685
|1.15
|3.57
|-2.18
|Vesuvius India
|Refractories / Intermediates
|8,200
|1.15
|3.55
|1.18
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
