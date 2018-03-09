Kotak Tax Saver (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|39.85
|-0.03
(-0.08%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|240,000
|48.14
|6.48
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|414,000
|39.80
|5.36
|1.56
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|245,000
|34.70
|4.68
|8.9
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|832,500
|29.38
|3.96
|-2.18
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|900,000
|28.19
|3.80
|-20.59
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|140,000
|24.54
|3.31
|5.03
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Blue Dart Exp.
|0.03
|0.00
|Blue Dart Exp.
|0.03
|0.00
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|