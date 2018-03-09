JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Kotak Tax Saver (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 18.88 -0.01
(-0.05%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.72
Corporate Debts 0.00
Equity 98.37
Preference Shares 0.11
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 240,000 48.14 6.48 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 414,000 39.80 5.36 1.56
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 245,000 34.70 4.68 8.9
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 832,500 29.38 3.96 -2.18
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 900,000 28.19 3.80 -20.59
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 140,000 24.54 3.31 5.03
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Blue Dart Exp. 0.03 0.00
Blue Dart Exp. 0.03 0.00

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 1.09
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.28
Banks - Private Sector 21.46
Banks - Public Sector 3.80
Bearings 2.37
Castings & Forgings 1.03
Cement - North India 7.54
Cement - South India 1.53

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
AIA Engg. 1.03
Amara Raja Batt. 1.09
APL Apollo 1.44
Arvind Ltd 1.11
AU Small Finance 1.33
Axis Bank 2.88
B P C L 1.66
Bajaj Fin. 1.47