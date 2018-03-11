JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate - STP - (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds

NAV 11 Mar 2018 229.93 0.08
(0.03%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Bills Discounted 9.34
CBLO 0.69
Certificate of Deposits 17.92
Commercial Paper 51.27
Corporate Debts 5.63
Fixed Deposits 3.31
Net CA & Others 1.38
T Bills 9.25
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Tata Motors Fin 150.05 1.65
Tata Capital Fin 125.06 1.38
H D F C 65.12 0.72
LIC Housing Fin. 50.02 0.55
Bajaj Fin. 49.99 0.55
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 35.02 0.39
E X I M Bank 25.02 0.28
Sundaram BNP 10.02 0.11

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
NA 100.01