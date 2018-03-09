JUST IN
ICICI Pru Exports and Other Services Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 27.12 0.06
(0.22%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 12.01
Equity 88.20
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
VRL Logistics Miscellaneous 1,495,353 60.97 8.70 -5.55
Sun Pharma.Inds. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 924,074 49.47 7.06 -1.6
Tech Mahindra Computers - Software - Large 783,795 48.02 6.85 23.81
SpiceJet Transport - Airlines 3,360,664 46.39 6.62 -5.1
Motherson Sumi Auto Ancillaries 1,318,161 43.50 6.21 -15.28
H D F C Finance - Housing 194,528 35.18 5.02 8.44
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 6.21
Banks - Private Sector 4.79
Banks - Public Sector 3.60
Computers - Software - Large 15.60
Engineering - Turnkey Services 2.59
Finance - Housing 5.02
Healthcare 1.33
Miscellaneous 16.13

Top Holdings

Company Name
Alembic Pharma 0.84
Astrazeneca Phar 4.45
Bharti Airtel 0.52
Bharti Infra. 4.04
Container Corpn. 3.02
Engineers India 2.59
Guj Pipavav Port 4.41
H D F C 5.02