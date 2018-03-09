ICICI Pru Exports and Other Services Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|27.12
|0.06
(0.22%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|VRL Logistics
|Miscellaneous
|1,495,353
|60.97
|8.70
|-5.55
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|924,074
|49.47
|7.06
|-1.6
|Tech Mahindra
|Computers - Software - Large
|783,795
|48.02
|6.85
|23.81
|SpiceJet
|Transport - Airlines
|3,360,664
|46.39
|6.62
|-5.1
|Motherson Sumi
|Auto Ancillaries
|1,318,161
|43.50
|6.21
|-15.28
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|194,528
|35.18
|5.02
|8.44
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|