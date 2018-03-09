BNP Paribas Long Term Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|36.00
|-0.06
(-0.17%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|295,000
|59.17
|9.75
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,000,000
|35.29
|5.82
|-2.18
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|23,470
|22.32
|3.68
|-3.63
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|175,287
|20.16
|3.32
|17.28
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|380,000
|16.71
|2.75
|-19.7
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|150,000
|16.63
|2.74
|9.99
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|