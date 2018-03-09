JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

BNP Paribas Long Term Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 36.00 -0.06
(-0.17%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.62
Equity 95.30
Net CA & Others 1.08
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 295,000 59.17 9.75 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,000,000 35.29 5.82 -2.18
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 23,470 22.32 3.68 -3.63
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 175,287 20.16 3.32 17.28
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 380,000 16.71 2.75 -19.7
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 150,000 16.63 2.74 9.99
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 0.47
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.68
Banks - Private Sector 22.69
Banks - Public Sector 1.03
Castings & Forgings 1.93
Cement - North India 2.72
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 2.11
Chemicals 1.78

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Bir. Fas. 1.29
Alkem Lab 1.07
Andhra Sugars 1.66
Asian Paints 0.93
Astral Poly 0.34
AU Small Finance 0.97
Avenue Super. 0.97
B H E L 1.72