BNP Paribas Long Term Equity Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name Auto Ancillaries 0.47 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.68 Banks - Private Sector 22.69 Banks - Public Sector 1.03 Castings & Forgings 1.93 Cement - North India 2.72 Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 2.11 Chemicals 1.78