Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|59.25
|-0.02
(-0.03%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Finolex Cables
|Cables - Power
|4,051,475
|297.80
|4.09
|2.32
|Repco Home Fin
|Finance - Housing
|3,335,705
|208.21
|2.86
|-12.38
|eClerx Services
|Computers - Software - Medium / Small
|1,342,654
|202.65
|2.78
|-2.31
|Health.Global
|Healthcare
|5,590,505
|180.32
|2.48
|8.65
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|897,554
|180.02
|2.47
|2.34
|NESCO
|Miscellaneous
|2,792,522
|168.26
|2.31
|7.17
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|