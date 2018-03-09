JUST IN
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 59.25 -0.02
(-0.03%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 93.86
Net CA & Others 6.12
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Finolex Cables Cables - Power 4,051,475 297.80 4.09 2.32
Repco Home Fin Finance - Housing 3,335,705 208.21 2.86 -12.38
eClerx Services Computers - Software - Medium / Small 1,342,654 202.65 2.78 -2.31
Health.Global Healthcare 5,590,505 180.32 2.48 8.65
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 897,554 180.02 2.47 2.34
NESCO Miscellaneous 2,792,522 168.26 2.31 7.17
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 1.21
Air-conditioners 1.64
Auto Ancillaries 1.44
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.52
Banks - Private Sector 9.99
Bearings 1.63
Cables - Power 4.09
Castings & Forgings 1.95

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Ahluwalia Contr. 1.01
Amara Raja Batt. 0.73
Ashoka Buildcon 1.26
Atul 1.46
Axis Bank 1.67
Banco Products 0.71
Berger Paints 1.23
Blue Star 0.88