SBI Magnum MIP Floater (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|12.61
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Dixon Technolog.
|Electronics - Consumer
|11,000
|4.61
|1.42
|2.4
|Titan Company
|Diamond Cutting / Jewellery
|37,000
|3.18
|0.98
|0.89
|Shriram Trans.
|Finance & Investments
|20,000
|2.96
|0.91
|-1.14
|ITD Cem
|Construction
|125,000
|2.72
|0.84
|-17.02
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|12,000
|2.64
|0.81
|4.66
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|125,000
|2.55
|0.78
|-13.87
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Manappuram Fin.
|5.07
|1.56
|Janalakshmi Fin.
|1.50
|0.46
|L&T Metro Rail
|1.21
|0.37
|Tata Realty
|2.02
|0.62
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|0.31
|0.10
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|