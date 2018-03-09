JUST IN
SBI Magnum MIP Floater (Div-A) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term

NAV 09 Mar 2018 16.10 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.10
CBLO 15.56
Certificate of Deposits 28.65
Commercial Paper 31.04
Corporate Debts 3.01
Equity 14.91
Govt. Securities 3.50
T Bills 3.81
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Dixon Technolog. Electronics - Consumer 11,000 4.61 1.42 2.4
Titan Company Diamond Cutting / Jewellery 37,000 3.18 0.98 0.89
Shriram Trans. Finance & Investments 20,000 2.96 0.91 -1.14
ITD Cem Construction 125,000 2.72 0.84 -17.02
Alkem Lab Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 12,000 2.64 0.81 4.66
PNC Infratech Construction 125,000 2.55 0.78 -13.87
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Manappuram Fin. 5.07 1.56
Janalakshmi Fin. 1.50 0.46
L&T Metro Rail 1.21 0.37
Tata Realty 2.02 0.62
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.31 0.10

Sector Name
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.75
Banks 28.65
Banks - Private Sector 0.62
Banks - Public Sector 0.53
Breweries & Distilleries 0.44
Cement - North India 0.61
Cement - South India 0.69
Construction 10.60

Holdings
Company Name
Alkem Lab 0.81
Atul 0.78
AU Small Finance 0.74
Bajaj Finserv 0.58
Dixon Technolog. 1.42
Ganesha Ecosphe. 0.39
H P C L 0.51
Indian Terrain 0.66