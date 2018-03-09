HSBC Infrastructure Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|23.34
|-0.24
(-1.02%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Srikalahas. Pip.
|Steel - Medium / Small
|346,186
|13.03
|7.35
|-16.14
|G M D C
|Mining / Minerals / Metals
|835,612
|12.28
|6.92
|-17.94
|KEI Inds.
|Cables - Power
|285,009
|11.02
|6.22
|-7.22
|Deccan Cements
|Cement - South India
|172,146
|9.80
|5.52
|-2.88
|GOCL Corpn.
|Chemicals
|145,245
|8.70
|4.91
|1.65
|Jindal Saw
|Steel - Large
|555,000
|8.27
|4.66
|1.68
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|