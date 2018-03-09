JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

HSBC Infrastructure Equity Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 19.86 -0.20
(-1.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 4.38
Equity 96.61
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Srikalahas. Pip. Steel - Medium / Small 346,186 13.03 7.35 -16.14
G M D C Mining / Minerals / Metals 835,612 12.28 6.92 -17.94
KEI Inds. Cables - Power 285,009 11.02 6.22 -7.22
Deccan Cements Cement - South India 172,146 9.80 5.52 -2.88
GOCL Corpn. Chemicals 145,245 8.70 4.91 1.65
Jindal Saw Steel - Large 555,000 8.27 4.66 1.68
Sector Allocation

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Banks - Private Sector 2.06
Banks - Public Sector 0.31
Bearings 2.28
Cables - Power 6.22
Cables - Telephone 3.64
Cement - South India 5.52
Chemicals 4.91
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 0.02

Top Holdings

Top Holdings
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 4.04
Aditya Birla Cap 0.40
Ahluwalia Contr. 2.45
Apollo Micro Sys 0.02
CMI 3.64
Deccan Cements 5.52
G M D C 6.92
GOCL Corpn. 4.91