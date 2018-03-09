SBI BlueChip Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|36.98
|-0.03
(-0.08%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|7,559,239
|1415.39
|7.92
|2.34
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|6,152,280
|774.11
|4.33
|8.9
|M & M
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|7,376,834
|554.07
|3.10
|3.89
|Nestle India
|Food - Processing - MNC
|684,722
|538.94
|3.02
|-3.67
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|17,925,226
|471.88
|2.64
|3.23
|H P C L
|Refineries
|11,252,993
|471.05
|2.64
|-11.63
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|2.78
|0.02
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|