» Asset Allocation

SBI BlueChip Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 36.98 -0.03
(-0.08%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.02
CBLO 5.87
Commercial Paper 2.45
Derivatives 0.75
Equity 90.84
Warrants 0.52
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 7,559,239 1415.39 7.92 2.34
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 6,152,280 774.11 4.33 8.9
M & M Automobiles - Passenger Cars 7,376,834 554.07 3.10 3.89
Nestle India Food - Processing - MNC 684,722 538.94 3.02 -3.67
ITC Cigarettes 17,925,226 471.88 2.64 3.23
H P C L Refineries 11,252,993 471.05 2.64 -11.63
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 2.78 0.02

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.39
Auto Ancillaries 1.68
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.84
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 3.05
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.14
Banks 2.23
Banks - Private Sector 15.57
Banks - Public Sector 2.55

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Apollo Hospitals 0.71
Aurobindo Pharma 1.12
Bajaj Finserv 0.95
Bharat Electron 2.57
Bharti Airtel 0.16
Britannia Inds. 0.77
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 2.18
Divi's Lab. 1.78