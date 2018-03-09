L&T Tax Advantage Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|24.76
|-0.08
(-0.32%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Graphite India
|Electrodes - Graphites
|1,866,300
|132.54
|4.53
|3.31
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|627,700
|117.53
|4.02
|2.34
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|684,900
|117.15
|4.00
|8.44
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|2,806,300
|88.12
|3.01
|-2.18
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|694,200
|87.35
|2.98
|8.9
|Axis Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,520,000
|85.72
|2.93
|-3.55
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
