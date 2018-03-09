JUST IN
L&T Tax Advantage Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 24.76 -0.08
(-0.32%)

Asset Type

CBLO 1.99
Equity 97.92
Net CA & Others 0.04
Preference Shares 0.05
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Graphite India Electrodes - Graphites 1,866,300 132.54 4.53 3.31
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 627,700 117.53 4.02 2.34
H D F C Finance - Housing 684,900 117.15 4.00 8.44
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 2,806,300 88.12 3.01 -2.18
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 694,200 87.35 2.98 8.9
Axis Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,520,000 85.72 2.93 -3.55
Sector Allocation

Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.66
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.63
Banks - Private Sector 16.40
Banks - Public Sector 1.03
Bearings 0.65
Cables - Telephone 1.95
Castings & Forgings 0.89
Cement - North India 2.20

Top Holdings

Aarti Inds. 1.08
ACC 1.11
Aditya Birla Cap 0.51
Aegis Logistics 1.07
Ashoka Buildcon 1.75
Axis Bank 2.93
Berger Paints 0.93
Bharat Electron 1.06