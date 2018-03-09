JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

UTI-Bluechip Flexicap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 25.51 0.10
(0.39%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 97.30
Fixed Deposits 0.26
Net CA & Others 2.42
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Bajaj Fin. Finance & Investments 855,745 140.36 6.19 -1.86
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 749,000 125.89 5.55 5.03
Yes Bank Banks - Private Sector 3,507,500 113.05 4.99 1.62
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 578,000 108.91 4.80 2.34
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 791,006 92.75 4.09 17.28
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 727,000 79.28 3.50 9.99
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 1.43
Auto Ancillaries 5.80
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.50
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.46
Banks - Private Sector 20.08
Bearings 1.27
Cement - North India 2.43
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 0.74

Top Holdings

Holdings
Ajanta Pharma 1.06
Amara Raja Batt. 1.42
Astral Poly 2.59
AU Small Finance 0.57
Bajaj Fin. 6.19
Berger Paints 0.72
Cadila Health. 1.74
Cera Sanitary. 0.74