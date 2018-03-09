UTI-Bluechip Flexicap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|25.51
|0.10
(0.39%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Bajaj Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|855,745
|140.36
|6.19
|-1.86
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|749,000
|125.89
|5.55
|5.03
|Yes Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|3,507,500
|113.05
|4.99
|1.62
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|578,000
|108.91
|4.80
|2.34
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|791,006
|92.75
|4.09
|17.28
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|727,000
|79.28
|3.50
|9.99
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|