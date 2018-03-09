DHFL Pramerica Tax Plan (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|29.55
|0.01
(0.03%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|22,000
|4.12
|8.71
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|60,000
|1.88
|3.99
|-2.18
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|1,200
|1.17
|2.47
|-3.63
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|11,000
|1.11
|2.35
|9.99
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|35,000
|1.08
|2.29
|-20.59
|Tata Global
|Tea
|34,000
|1.08
|2.28
|-4.34
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|