DHFL Pramerica Tax Plan (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 29.55 0.01
(0.03%)

Asset Type

Equity 98.96
Net CA & Others 1.04
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 22,000 4.12 8.71 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 60,000 1.88 3.99 -2.18
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1,200 1.17 2.47 -3.63
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 11,000 1.11 2.35 9.99
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 35,000 1.08 2.29 -20.59
Tata Global Tea 34,000 1.08 2.28 -4.34
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.04
Auto Ancillaries 2.41
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.14
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.12
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.74
Banks - Private Sector 22.29
Banks - Public Sector 2.97
Bearings 1.86

Top Holdings

Company Name
Aurobindo Pharma 1.31
B P C L 0.77
Bajaj Fin. 1.49
Bank of Baroda 0.68
Bharat Electron 1.27
Bharti Airtel 1.03
Britannia Inds. 1.49
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 1.65