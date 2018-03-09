JUST IN
BNP Paribas Flexi Debt Fund (Div-D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Income Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 9.99 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 30.07
Commercial Paper 6.72
Corporate Debts 13.75
Govt. Securities 45.48
Indian Mutual Funds 0.87
Net CA & Others 3.11
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Vedanta 15.40 4.82
Muthoot Finance 10.02 3.14
GE Shipping Co 4.93 1.54
H D F C 4.92 1.54
Rel. Utilities 4.61 1.44
Repco Home Fin 3.44 1.08
Air Indi. 0.62 0.19

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00