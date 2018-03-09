JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

IDFC Focused Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 38.18 0.03
(0.08%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 5.51
Equity 94.92
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 548,000 60.77 4.81 9.99
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 340,000 59.61 4.71 5.03
I O C L Refineries 1,424,000 59.47 4.70 1.49
B P C L Refineries 1,134,000 55.83 4.42 -10.59
Petronet LNG Miscellaneous 2,188,888 55.76 4.41 -8.1
Jubilant Food. Food - Processing - MNC 268,000 54.76 4.33 21.42
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 1.83
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.06
Banks - Private Sector 20.62
Cement - South India 2.43
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 2.44
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 2.23
Diamond Cutting / Jewellery 3.08
Diversified - Medium / Small 1.92

Top Holdings

Top Holdings
Company Name
Astral Poly 3.44
Axis Bank 4.13
B P C L 4.42
Bajaj Fin. 3.96
Bharat Electron 3.22
Central Dep. Ser 3.11
Dishman Carbogen 3.04
Dollar Indus. 1.92