IDFC Focused Equity Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.54
|0.01
(0.07%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|548,000
|60.77
|4.81
|9.99
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|340,000
|59.61
|4.71
|5.03
|I O C L
|Refineries
|1,424,000
|59.47
|4.70
|1.49
|B P C L
|Refineries
|1,134,000
|55.83
|4.42
|-10.59
|Petronet LNG
|Miscellaneous
|2,188,888
|55.76
|4.41
|-8.1
|Jubilant Food.
|Food - Processing - MNC
|268,000
|54.76
|4.33
|21.42
Holdings
|
|