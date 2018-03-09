JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund - (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 35.43 -0.29
(-0.81%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.13
CBLO 4.33
Derivatives 0.36
Equity 94.24
Preference Shares 0.16
Warrants 0.77
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Honeywell Auto Electronics - Components 20,070 34.66 4.92 -20.54
Vedanta Mining / Minerals / Metals 889,500 29.33 4.16 8.14
Bharat Electron Electronics - Components 1,779,000 27.46 3.90 -17.11
Carborundum Uni. Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 783,200 27.35 3.88 -9.44
PNC Infratech Construction 1,386,332 22.85 3.24 -13.87
Indraprastha Gas Miscellaneous 735,000 22.40 3.18 -5.83
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.90 0.13

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 3.88
Air-conditioners 1.69
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.59
Auto Ancillaries 1.92
Banks - Private Sector 5.02
Banks - Public Sector 0.34
Cables - Power 2.04
Cement - North India 0.73

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Birla Cap 0.29
Ashoka Buildcon 1.55
Axis Bank 1.31
B P C L 1.28
Bajaj Fin. 0.35
Bharat Electron 3.90
Bharti Airtel 0.69
Blue Star 1.69