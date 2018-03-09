Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund - (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|35.43
|-0.29
(-0.81%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Honeywell Auto
|Electronics - Components
|20,070
|34.66
|4.92
|-20.54
|Vedanta
|Mining / Minerals / Metals
|889,500
|29.33
|4.16
|8.14
|Bharat Electron
|Electronics - Components
|1,779,000
|27.46
|3.90
|-17.11
|Carborundum Uni.
|Abrasives And Grinding Wheels
|783,200
|27.35
|3.88
|-9.44
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|1,386,332
|22.85
|3.24
|-13.87
|Indraprastha Gas
|Miscellaneous
|735,000
|22.40
|3.18
|-5.83
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|0.90
|0.13
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
