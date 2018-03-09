Reliance Focused Large Cap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|28.78
|-0.15
(-0.52%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|690,000
|130.01
|9.67
|2.34
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|93,750
|82.98
|6.17
|-3.63
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|575,000
|75.79
|5.64
|8.9
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|2,240,000
|70.17
|5.22
|-2.18
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|548,754
|64.35
|4.78
|17.28
|Grasim Inds
|Textiles - Manmade
|529,100
|60.99
|4.54
|-0.96
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|