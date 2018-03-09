JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Reliance Focused Large Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 17.63 -0.09
(-0.51%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 3.31
Derivatives 1.41
Equity 95.05
Net CA & Others 0.15
Rights 0.08
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 690,000 130.01 9.67 2.34
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 93,750 82.98 6.17 -3.63
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 575,000 75.79 5.64 8.9
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 2,240,000 70.17 5.22 -2.18
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 548,754 64.35 4.78 17.28
Grasim Inds Textiles - Manmade 529,100 60.99 4.54 -0.96
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 3.86
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.99
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 6.17
Banks - Private Sector 20.38
Banks - Public Sector 3.08
Breweries & Distilleries 3.67
Cement - North India 3.09
Cigarettes 4.14

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
ACC 3.09
Arvind Ltd 4.43
Bharat Financial 4.43
Bharti Airtel 2.90
Dabur India 1.69
Exide Inds. 3.86
Grasim Inds 4.54
HDFC Bank 9.67