» Asset Allocation

Sahara Infrastructure - Fixed Pricing (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Sahara Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 26.67 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 98.75
Net CA & Others 1.02
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
BEML Ltd Engineering 2,300 0.28 5.40 -28.11
Coromandel Inter Fertilizers 4,400 0.25 4.67 -1.48
Mold-Tek Pack. Plastics Products 7,080 0.24 4.56 -0.5
Heidelberg Cem. Cement - North India 15,050 0.24 4.56 -1.74
Ashok Leyland Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 16,750 0.24 4.51 27.76
Techno Elec. Electric Equipment 5,431 0.21 3.92 -11.43
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.25
Auto Ancillaries 3.27
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 4.51
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 3.16
Cables - Telephone 2.87
Castings & Forgings 1.51
Cement - North India 7.52
Cement Products 3.21

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 2.72
AIA Engg. 1.51
Arrow Greentech 0.76
Ashok Leyland 4.51
Atul 1.84
Bajaj Auto 3.16
Bajaj Fin. 3.43
BEML Ltd 5.40