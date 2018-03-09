Sahara Infrastructure - Fixed Pricing (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Sahara Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|19.48
|0.01
(0.05%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|BEML Ltd
|Engineering
|2,300
|0.28
|5.40
|-28.11
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers
|4,400
|0.25
|4.67
|-1.48
|Mold-Tek Pack.
|Plastics Products
|7,080
|0.24
|4.56
|-0.5
|Heidelberg Cem.
|Cement - North India
|15,050
|0.24
|4.56
|-1.74
|Ashok Leyland
|Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs
|16,750
|0.24
|4.51
|27.76
|Techno Elec.
|Electric Equipment
|5,431
|0.21
|3.92
|-11.43
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|