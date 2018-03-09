Quantum Long-Term Equity Fund - Direct (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Quantum Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|51.58
|-0.13
(-0.25%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers
|202,108
|67.45
|7.55
|-6.58
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|336,055
|65.74
|7.36
|8.44
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|501,595
|57.70
|6.46
|17.28
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds
|148,387
|54.78
|6.13
|6.99
|TCS
|Computers - Software - Large
|166,392
|51.79
|5.80
|16.74
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,178,319
|41.59
|4.66
|-2.18
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|