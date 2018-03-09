JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Quantum Long-Term Equity Fund - Direct (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Quantum Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 51.58 -0.13
(-0.25%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 16.55
Equity 83.50
Rights 0.12
T Bills 0.05
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Bajaj Auto Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 202,108 67.45 7.55 -6.58
H D F C Finance - Housing 336,055 65.74 7.36 8.44
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 501,595 57.70 6.46 17.28
Hero Motocorp Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 148,387 54.78 6.13 6.99
TCS Computers - Software - Large 166,392 51.79 5.80 16.74
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,178,319 41.59 4.66 -2.18
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 3.35
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.32
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 6.13
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 7.55
Banks - Private Sector 4.66
Banks - Public Sector 4.05
Chemicals 1.09
Computers - Software - Large 15.97

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Bajaj Auto 7.55
Cipla 3.27
Exide Inds. 3.35
GAIL (India) 3.52
H D F C 7.36
Hero Motocorp 6.13
ICICI Bank 4.66
Indian Hotels 3.89