BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|33.21
|-0.18
(-0.54%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|214,449
|37.60
|4.42
|5.03
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|Castings & Forgings
|463,597
|36.11
|4.24
|-2.32
|Bharat Electron
|Electronics - Components
|1,765,170
|29.89
|3.51
|-17.11
|DCM Shriram
|Diversified - Mega
|470,000
|26.92
|3.16
|-17.32
|Deepak Fert.
|Fertilizers
|670,111
|26.71
|3.14
|-18.22
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|855,855
|26.31
|3.09
|7.09
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|