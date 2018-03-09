JUST IN
BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 31.24 -0.16
(-0.51%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 6.75
Equity 92.40
Net CA & Others 0.85
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 214,449 37.60 4.42 5.03
Ramkrishna Forg. Castings & Forgings 463,597 36.11 4.24 -2.32
Bharat Electron Electronics - Components 1,765,170 29.89 3.51 -17.11
DCM Shriram Diversified - Mega 470,000 26.92 3.16 -17.32
Deepak Fert. Fertilizers 670,111 26.71 3.14 -18.22
KNR Construct. Construction 855,855 26.31 3.09 7.09
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 1.40
Banks - Private Sector 10.95
Banks - Public Sector 4.51
Castings & Forgings 4.24
Cement - North India 2.35
Chemicals 1.74
Chlor Alkali / Soda Ash 2.79
Construction 5.42

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Bir. Fas. 1.49
Alkem Lab 1.36
Andhra Sugars 0.80
AU Small Finance 2.31
Bharat Electron 3.51
Britannia Inds. 1.38
Cadila Health. 1.25
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 0.83