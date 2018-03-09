JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Sundaram Rural India Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 40.97 -0.08
(-0.19%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Cash & Cash Equivalent 2.14
CBLO 6.11
Equity 92.87
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
M & M Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1,508,124 115.08 4.93 3.89
Hind. Unilever Personal Care - Multinational 800,000 109.55 4.69 0.73
ITC Cigarettes 3,200,000 86.85 3.72 3.23
UPL Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Indian 1,121,881 84.37 3.61 -1.56
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 2,114,265 66.23 2.84 -20.59
NCC Construction 5,100,000 62.47 2.68 1.78
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Air-conditioners 1.06
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.74
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 7.17
Automobiles - Tractors 0.76
Banks - Public Sector 2.84
Cement - North India 4.83
Cement - South India 1.96
Chemicals 3.90

Top Holdings

Holdings
ACC 2.06
Akzo Nobel 1.36
Ambuja Cem. 1.91
Asian Paints 1.76
Astec Life 1.00
Avadh Sugar 0.39
Balrampur Chini 0.94
Bata India 0.51