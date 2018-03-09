Sundaram Rural India Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|40.97
|-0.08
(-0.19%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|M & M
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|1,508,124
|115.08
|4.93
|3.89
|Hind. Unilever
|Personal Care - Multinational
|800,000
|109.55
|4.69
|0.73
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|3,200,000
|86.85
|3.72
|3.23
|UPL
|Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Indian
|1,121,881
|84.37
|3.61
|-1.56
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|2,114,265
|66.23
|2.84
|-20.59
|NCC
|Construction
|5,100,000
|62.47
|2.68
|1.78
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|