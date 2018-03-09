JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Templeton India Equity Income Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Global Funds - Foreign Equity

NAV 09 Mar 2018 46.62 -0.03
(-0.06%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 73.48
Foreign Equity 24.88
Net CA & Others 2.01
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Bajaj Holdings Finance & Investments 302,128 84.85 7.68 -4.82
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 348,200 69.84 6.32 2.34
Tata Chemicals Chemicals 828,227 59.55 5.39 -5.26
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,429,200 50.44 4.57 -2.18
Reliance Inds. Refineries 510,600 49.08 4.44 1.56
Yes Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,256,200 44.52 4.03 1.62
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 2.60
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.97
Banks - Private Sector 17.11
Cement - North India 3.80
Cement - South India 1.87
Chemicals 5.39
Computers - Hardware 1.87
Computers - Software - Large 2.06

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Apollo Tyres 3.29
Bajaj Holdings 7.68
Balkrishna Inds 1.11
Biocon 2.10
Coal India 1.55
Dalmia Bhar. 1.87
Edelweiss.Fin. 2.65
Equitas Holdings 2.02