Templeton India Equity Income Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Global Funds - Foreign Equity
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|46.62
|-0.03
(-0.06%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance & Investments
|302,128
|84.85
|7.68
|-4.82
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|348,200
|69.84
|6.32
|2.34
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals
|828,227
|59.55
|5.39
|-5.26
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,429,200
|50.44
|4.57
|-2.18
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|510,600
|49.08
|4.44
|1.56
|Yes Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,256,200
|44.52
|4.03
|1.62
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|