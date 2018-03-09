L&T India Special Situations Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|48.49
|-0.36
(-0.74%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|423,500
|53.29
|4.18
|8.9
|Axis Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|744,700
|42.00
|3.29
|-3.55
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,254,700
|39.40
|3.09
|-2.18
|Federal Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|3,560,000
|38.63
|3.03
|-11.66
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance & Investments
|281,300
|36.56
|2.87
|13.26
|Bharat Forge
|Castings & Forgings
|455,585
|33.33
|2.61
|5.4
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Blue Dart Exp.
|0.10
|0.01
|Blue Dart Exp.
|0.07
|0.01
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|