JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

L&T India Special Situations Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 48.49 -0.36
(-0.74%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.17
Corporate Debts 0.02
Equity 98.38
Preference Shares 0.20
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 423,500 53.29 4.18 8.9
Axis Bank Banks - Private Sector 744,700 42.00 3.29 -3.55
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,254,700 39.40 3.09 -2.18
Federal Bank Banks - Private Sector 3,560,000 38.63 3.03 -11.66
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn Finance & Investments 281,300 36.56 2.87 13.26
Bharat Forge Castings & Forgings 455,585 33.33 2.61 5.4
› More
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Blue Dart Exp. 0.10 0.01
Blue Dart Exp. 0.07 0.01

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.11
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.47
Banks - Private Sector 13.36
Banks - Public Sector 0.97
Breweries & Distilleries 1.07
Cables - Power 2.22
Castings & Forgings 4.06
Cement - North India 1.69

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
ACC 1.69
Aditya Birla Cap 0.85
AIA Engg. 1.45
Akzo Nobel 1.98
Arihant Super. 1.00
Ashok Leyland 1.47
Axis Bank 3.29
Bharat Financial 1.57