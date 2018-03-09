JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

IDFC Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 29.81 -0.10
(-0.33%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 5.09
Equity 95.35
Rights 0.11
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 84,800 17.01 5.44 2.34
Tata Steel Steel - Large 88,000 6.20 1.99 -5.17
Bajaj Fin. Finance & Investments 18,000 3.02 0.97 -1.86
PSP Projects Construction 58,000 3.02 0.97 -8.78
Magma Fincorp Finance & Investments 180,000 2.85 0.91 -0.57
Apollo Pipes Plastics Products 40,000 2.55 0.82 15.28
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.00
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.85
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.70
Banks - Private Sector 18.62
Banks - Public Sector 8.21
Computers - Software - Large 3.98
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 1.01
Construction 0.97

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Apollo Pipes 0.82
Aurobindo Pharma 2.18
Avenue Super. 0.02
Axis Bank 5.03
B P C L 2.11
Bajaj Fin. 0.97
Bank of Baroda 2.01
Bharat Electron 1.84