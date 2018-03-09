IDFC Equity Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.87
|-0.04
(-0.27%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|84,800
|17.01
|5.44
|2.34
|Tata Steel
|Steel - Large
|88,000
|6.20
|1.99
|-5.17
|Bajaj Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|18,000
|3.02
|0.97
|-1.86
|PSP Projects
|Construction
|58,000
|3.02
|0.97
|-8.78
|Magma Fincorp
|Finance & Investments
|180,000
|2.85
|0.91
|-0.57
|Apollo Pipes
|Plastics Products
|40,000
|2.55
|0.82
|15.28
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|