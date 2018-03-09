JM Arbitrage Advantage Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|23.00
|0.02
(0.09%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Tata Global
|Tea
|3,465,000
|109.63
|2.92
|-4.34
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|Finance - Housing
|1,309,500
|76.30
|2.04
|-12.05
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|709,000
|65.30
|1.74
|1.56
|JSW Steel
|Steel - Large
|2,292,000
|61.84
|1.65
|19.04
|I D F C
|Finance & Investments
|9,807,600
|61.69
|1.65
|-14.72
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs
|1,296,000
|55.97
|1.49
|-13.19
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|