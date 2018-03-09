JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

JM Arbitrage Advantage Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.73 0.01
(0.09%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.75
Commercial Paper 8.73
Equity 66.10
Fixed Deposits 21.89
Net CA & Others 1.54
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Tata Global Tea 3,465,000 109.63 2.92 -4.34
Dewan Hsg. Fin. Finance - Housing 1,309,500 76.30 2.04 -12.05
Reliance Inds. Refineries 709,000 65.30 1.74 1.56
JSW Steel Steel - Large 2,292,000 61.84 1.65 19.04
I D F C Finance & Investments 9,807,600 61.69 1.65 -14.72
Tata Motors Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1,296,000 55.97 1.49 -13.19
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.50
Auto Ancillaries 0.28
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.81
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.01
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.13
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.02
Banks - Private Sector 5.14
Banks - Public Sector 3.12

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Enterp. 0.27
Adani Ports 0.01
Adani Power 0.24
Ajanta Pharma 0.11
Allahabad Bank 0.11
Amara Raja Batt. 0.13
Andhra Bank 0.06
Apollo Tyres 0.02