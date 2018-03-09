UTI-Spread Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|23.38
|0.03
(0.13%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|1,752,300
|93.81
|4.09
|-1.6
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|95,400
|84.44
|3.68
|-3.63
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|346,500
|62.67
|2.73
|8.44
|Federal Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|4,790,500
|45.15
|1.97
|-11.66
|Reliance Capital
|Finance & Investments
|934,500
|44.13
|1.93
|2.91
|IDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|8,514,000
|43.85
|1.91
|-6.93
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|