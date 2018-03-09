JUST IN
UTI-Spread Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 23.38 0.03
(0.13%)

Asset Type

Commercial Paper 18.41
Equity 65.92
Fixed Deposits 9.93
Indian Mutual Funds 2.89
Net CA & Others 2.82
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Sun Pharma.Inds. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 1,752,300 93.81 4.09 -1.6
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 95,400 84.44 3.68 -3.63
H D F C Finance - Housing 346,500 62.67 2.73 8.44
Federal Bank Banks - Private Sector 4,790,500 45.15 1.97 -11.66
Reliance Capital Finance & Investments 934,500 44.13 1.93 2.91
IDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 8,514,000 43.85 1.91 -6.93
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.00
Auto Ancillaries 0.23
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.45
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.91
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.16
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.91
Automobiles - Tractors 0.04
Banks - Private Sector 7.27

Top Holdings

Company Name
Adani Ports 0.67
Adani Power 0.06
Ajanta Pharma 0.37
Allahabad Bank 0.16
Amara Raja Batt. 0.02
Ambuja Cem. 0.30
Andhra Bank 0.01
Ashok Leyland 0.20