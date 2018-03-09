JUST IN
SBI Pharma Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Pharma

NAV 09 Mar 2018 89.20 -0.50
(-0.56%)

Asset Type

Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.02
CBLO 2.46
Equity 96.25
Net CA & Others 1.27
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Divi's Lab. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 1,200,000 131.80 11.64 -4.71
Cipla Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 1,720,000 104.66 9.24 -1.92
Aurobindo Pharma Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 1,200,000 82.55 7.29 -14.06
Strides Shasun Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 1,000,000 82.29 7.27 -16.71
Alkem Lab Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 300,000 66.06 5.83 4.66
Natco Pharma Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 600,000 57.70 5.09 -24.12
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.14 0.02

Sector Allocation

Healthcare 12.11
NA 3.75
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 16.20
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Formln 56.72
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Formulations 8.08
Pharmaceuticals - Multinational 3.14

Top Holdings

Ajanta Pharma 3.16
Alembic 1.49
Alembic Pharma 1.87
Alkem Lab 5.83
Apollo Hospitals 3.19
Aurobindo Pharma 7.29
Cadila Health. 4.90
Cipla 9.24