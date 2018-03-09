L&T Flexi Bond Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Income Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.82
|-0.01
(-0.09%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Bank of Baroda
|9.12
|11.44
|Nuclear Power Co
|5.22
|6.54
|NHPC Ltd
|1.98
|2.49
|NHPC Ltd
|1.97
|2.47
|NHPC Ltd
|1.96
|2.46
|NHPC Ltd
|1.96
|2.46
|NHPC Ltd
|1.96
|2.45
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|