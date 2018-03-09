JUST IN
L&T Flexi Bond Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Income Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.82 -0.01
(-0.09%)

CBLO 24.01
Corporate Debts 30.31
Govt. Securities 42.25
Net CA & Others 3.43
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Bank of Baroda 9.12 11.44
Nuclear Power Co 5.22 6.54
NHPC Ltd 1.98 2.49
NHPC Ltd 1.97 2.47
NHPC Ltd 1.96 2.46
NHPC Ltd 1.96 2.46
NHPC Ltd 1.96 2.45

NA 100.00