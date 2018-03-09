JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Sundaram Select Micro Cap - Sr.XV - Direct... - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.79 -0.04
(-0.37%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.59
Equity 96.33
Net CA & Others 0.08
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Navin Fluo.Intl. Chemicals 63,720 5.06 3.27 13.42
Himatsing. Seide Textiles - Silk 125,377 4.40 2.84 -6.93
Asian Granito Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 79,310 4.36 2.81 -8.95
M M Forgings Castings & Forgings 38,702 4.22 2.72 2.97
Rane Holdings Finance & Investments 16,577 4.21 2.72 27.33
Ashoka Buildcon Engineering - Turnkey Services 183,926 4.18 2.69 -5.57
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 2.54
Auto Ancillaries 3.40
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.67
Banks - Public Sector 0.35
Bearings 1.05
Cables - Power 1.30
Castings & Forgings 2.72
Cement - North India 2.07

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Arrow Greentech 0.82
Ashoka Buildcon 2.69
Asian Granito 2.81
Astra Microwave 2.33
Brigade Enterpr. 1.06
Capacit'e Infra. 0.96
CL Educate 0.64
Cyient 1.84