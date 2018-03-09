Sundaram Select Micro Cap - Sr.XV - Direct... - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.79
|-0.04
(-0.37%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals
|63,720
|5.06
|3.27
|13.42
|Himatsing. Seide
|Textiles - Silk
|125,377
|4.40
|2.84
|-6.93
|Asian Granito
|Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware
|79,310
|4.36
|2.81
|-8.95
|M M Forgings
|Castings & Forgings
|38,702
|4.22
|2.72
|2.97
|Rane Holdings
|Finance & Investments
|16,577
|4.21
|2.72
|27.33
|Ashoka Buildcon
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|183,926
|4.18
|2.69
|-5.57
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|