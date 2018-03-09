DHFL Pramerica UST Fund - Reg (Div-D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.02
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Edelweiss Comm
|100.12
|4.15
|Tata Power Co.
|100.06
|4.15
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|75.07
|3.11
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|50.10
|2.08
|Indiabulls Hous.
|49.90
|2.07
|Tata Capital Fin
|49.77
|2.06
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|25.26
|1.05
|ECL Finance
|25.25
|1.05
|Indiabulls Hous.
|25.07
|1.04
|Indiabulls Hous.
|24.91
|1.03
|H D F C
|12.01
|0.50
|Indiabulls Hous.
|5.63
|0.23
|H D F C
|0.60
|0.02
|LIC Housing Fin.
|0.50
|0.02
|Business Broad
|73.85
|3.06
|Business Broad
|26.19
|1.09
Sector Allocation
