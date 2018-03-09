JUST IN
DHFL Pramerica UST Fund - Reg (Div-D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.02 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.00
Certificate of Deposits 21.38
Commercial Paper 30.29
Corporate Debts 26.71
Govt. Securities 2.12
Net CA & Others 8.33
PTC 0.61
ZCB 10.56
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Edelweiss Comm 100.12 4.15
Tata Power Co. 100.06 4.15
Tata Cap.Hsg. 75.07 3.11
M & M Fin. Serv. 50.10 2.08
Indiabulls Hous. 49.90 2.07
Tata Capital Fin 49.77 2.06
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 25.26 1.05
ECL Finance 25.25 1.05
Indiabulls Hous. 25.07 1.04
Indiabulls Hous. 24.91 1.03
H D F C 12.01 0.50
Indiabulls Hous. 5.63 0.23
H D F C 0.60 0.02
LIC Housing Fin. 0.50 0.02
Business Broad 73.85 3.06
Business Broad 26.19 1.09

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00