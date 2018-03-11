SBI Debt Fund Series C - 1 - Direct (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
|NAV 11 Mar 2018
|10.40
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Shriram Trans.
|10.32
|9.66
|Power Grid Corpn
|2.01
|1.88
|Mahindra Rural
|9.84
|9.21
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|9.94
|9.30
|Muthoot Finance
|9.52
|8.91
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|9.95
|9.31
|INDIAN RAILW.FIN
|9.91
|9.28
|Reliance Home
|9.45
|8.85
|N A B A R D
|9.64
|9.02
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|0.00
|0.00
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|