» Asset Allocation

SBI Debt Fund Series C - 1 - Direct (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans

NAV 11 Mar 2018 10.40 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.50
Corporate Debts 75.42
Govt. Securities 18.95
Net CA & Others 3.13
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Shriram Trans. 10.32 9.66
Power Grid Corpn 2.01 1.88
Mahindra Rural 9.84 9.21
Power Fin.Corpn. 9.94 9.30
Muthoot Finance 9.52 8.91
Rural Elec.Corp. 9.95 9.31
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 9.91 9.28
Reliance Home 9.45 8.85
N A B A R D 9.64 9.02
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.00 0.00

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00