JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 22.63 0.03
(0.13%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.00
CBLO 0.06
Commercial Paper 13.81
Corporate Debts 10.68
Derivatives 0.24
Equity 68.01
Fixed Deposits 12.82
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Century Textiles Cement - North India 482,900 69.41 5.47 -14.13
Tata Comm Telecommunications - Service Provider 636,800 43.40 3.42 -10.83
Jet Airways Transport - Airlines 399,600 33.24 2.62 1.7
Tata Motors-DVR Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1,252,500 30.57 2.41 -14.2
Indiabulls Hous. Finance - Housing 238,800 28.57 2.25 1.77
TV18 Broadcast Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 4,471,000 27.45 2.16 16.23
› More
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Tata Motors Fin 57.73 4.55
Other Corporate Debts 57.73 4.55
Tata Mot.Fin.Sol 20.07 1.58
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.05 0.00

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.37
Auto Ancillaries 0.09
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.82
Automobiles - Tractors 0.38
Banks - Private Sector 4.59
Banks - Public Sector 3.24
Breweries & Distilleries 0.24
Cement - North India 5.58

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
ACC 0.11
Adani Power 0.36
Ajanta Pharma 1.23
Andhra Bank 0.09
Aurobindo Pharma 1.45
B H E L 0.50
Bajaj Fin. 0.26
Balrampur Chini 0.12