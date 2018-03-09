SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.35
|0.02
(0.15%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Century Textiles
|Cement - North India
|482,900
|69.41
|5.47
|-14.13
|Tata Comm
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|636,800
|43.40
|3.42
|-10.83
|Jet Airways
|Transport - Airlines
|399,600
|33.24
|2.62
|1.7
|Tata Motors-DVR
|Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs
|1,252,500
|30.57
|2.41
|-14.2
|Indiabulls Hous.
|Finance - Housing
|238,800
|28.57
|2.25
|1.77
|TV18 Broadcast
|Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
|4,471,000
|27.45
|2.16
|16.23
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Tata Motors Fin
|57.73
|4.55
|Other Corporate Debts
|57.73
|4.55
|Tata Mot.Fin.Sol
|20.07
|1.58
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|0.05
|0.00
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|